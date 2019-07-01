Bath & Body Works’ Summer Scent Is Desert-Inspired With a Lemon Twist

Fans of Bath & Body Works already know the brand’s cactus blossom scent thanks to a handful of home accessories. Now, you can wear the fan-favorite fragrance all over your body because cactus blossom is coming to body care this month. Yup, that means lotions and shower gel and all the Bath & Body Works goodies in the sweet scent. It’s a blend of cactus flower petal, coconut, vanilla and lemon, so it’s basically desert summer in a bottle. I happen to love going to Palm Springs, CA—the ultimate desert—so this is a fragrance right up my alley.

You can already shop the Cactus Blossom collection in all these delicious options: Concentrated Room Spray ($7.50 at Bath & Body Works), Single Wick Candle ($14.50 at Bath & Body Works), 3-Wick Candle ($24.50 at Bath & Body Works), Wallflowers Fragrance ($6.50 at Bath & Body Works), Gentle Foaming Hand Soap ($6.50 at Bath & Body Works) and Car Fragrance ($3.50 at Bath & Body Works). But that’s not enough for Cactus Blossom lovers or the brand’s devoted fans.

Starting July 8, there will be seven more additions to the family. We’re especially stoked to try the 24-Moisture Ultra Shea Body Cream ($13.50 at Bath & Body Works), Moisturizing Body Wash ($12.50 at Bath & Body Works) and Exfoliating Body Polish ($16.50 at Bath & Body Works) for summer-ready skin. There’s also Shower Gel ($12.50 at Bath & Body Works), Fine Fragrance Mist ($14.50 at Bath & Body Works), 24-Hour Moisture Body Lotion ($12.50 at Bath & Body Works) and Aloe Lotion ($16.50 at Bath & Body Works). It’s all in this gorgeous floral packaging that’ll look amazing on your vanity.

Again, the new products will hit Bath & Body Works stores and online July 8 so mark your iCals.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.