Bath & Body Works’ First-Ever Body Care Day Is Coming Soon

There are a ton of pre-holiday sales. So many in fact, I’m getting a little overwhelmed. But Bath & Body Works’ Body Care Day is not a discount event you can miss. There’s no data on this but it seems to me like one of, if not the, biggest sale of the year. It’s even bigger than Candle Day and that’s saying a lot. If you’re a fan of Bath & Body Works’ body products, including moisturizers, cleansers, fragrances and aromatherapy, you’re going to want to keep reading.

On December 14, many Bath & Body Works stores will open early at 7 a.m. to allow you to get started shopping early. Because, get ready for it, all body care lines are $4.95 a product. That’s around 70 percent off. It’s the first time the company has done a sale like this on 600+ products. Bath & Body Works’ first Body Care Day will be available in stores and online if you’d rather shop from your couch.

In addition to the major discounts, there are three new-ish fragrances popping up for the day. There’s the new Christmas Cocoa & Mint under the Holiday Traditions collection, a revamped Black Amethyst, which was a customer favorite from 2008 to 2012, and Pink Velvet Cupcake, which launched in the fall and is back for the day. Have no idea what to choose? Shop some of our favorites, below. Remember: it’s all $4.95 on December 14 only.

This body lotion smells like a candy cane in the best way possible.

Spritz a dark berry, midnight jasmine and rich amber blend any time of day.

Guests visiting for the holidays will love this floral-and-citrus body wash.

Take a bath with this bubbling body wash that’s made with iris, cedarwood and pink pepper.

Spray some of this tea-tree-and-peppermint fragrance on your pillow for all the relaxation.

