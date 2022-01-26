Bath & Body Works Is Launching Its First Black History Month Collection — With a Huge Donation

When I hear a popular brand is launching a collection for Black History Month (or Pride, or Women’s History Month, etc.) I’m a little cynical. Before supporting, I need to make sure the brand is actually giving back to the community in some way, whether in terms of employment (such as when Target hired LGBTQ+ designers for its Pride tees) or a monetary donation of some sort. With Bath & Body Works’ first-ever Black History Month collection, I don’t have to worry. Not only is this collection really, really cute, but the brand is also making a $500,000 donation.

“This Black History Month, Bath & Body Works is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to the Columbus and National Urban Leagues through a $500,000 donation,” Ronak Fields, community relations and philanthropy, said in a statement. “These funds will support underserved communities with workforce development and economic empowerment programs throughout America. I am grateful for the opportunity to work at Bath & Body Works and side-by-side with passionate associates who are committed to uplifting our neighbors.”

According to William Bernard, vice president of design, the collection honors the traditional art and storytelling of the handmade African mud cloth. “To me, it beautifully bridges our rich history with a bright future through vibrant colors and inspirational messages. I also think it’s meaningful that a group of Black associates, leaders and partners from Bath & Body Works were a part of the creation, allowing our collective expression to come to life,” he said. The brand also revealed it’s having internal events and activities focused on Black health and wellness.

Bath & Body Works is making the donation no matter what you shop, but you might want to get your hands on this limited-edition collection that includes best-selling scents when it’s out this February.