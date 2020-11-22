Bath & Body Works Is Basically Giving Away Its Holiday Candles and Lotion for Black Friday

No one does seasonal like Bath & Body Works. Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or Labor Day, there are themed candles, body washes, lotions and more goodies that smell amazing and give your home a boost. During the holidays, even more new fragrances roll out along with giftable sets and products. There are also a vast amount of Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals that will make it easier to stay on budget during the holiday season while you buy gifts for friends, family and yourself, of course.

We’ve got your first look at all the ways you can shop during Bath & Body Works‘ entire week of sales. It’s starting early on November 23 with the annual buy-three, get-three-free event. But this year, it’s even better because you can mix and match the entire store, including lotions, shower gels, hand soaps, perfumes, colognes, hand sanitizers and gift sets. You just purchase three items and grab three less expensive items totally free.

In case you’re not sure what to shop for, keep in mind there are more than 65 new products rolling out, including seven new body fragrances (plus the return of Coconut Mint Drop and Gingerbread) as well as eight new candle fragrances and festive scents for body, hands and home with scents such as Champagne Toast, Frosted Moscow Mule, Party Dress and Black Tie. New Years’ Eve at home is set.

Starting November 23, the annual Black Friday exclusive gift is back, too. This year there are nine products (including two candles) worth more than $100 packaged and ready to go. It’s available for $30 with any $30 purchase while supplies last. Dying to know what’s inside? We’ve got the details. There’s Dahlia Shea & Vitamin E Shower Gel, 24-Hour Moisture Body Lotion and Fine Fragrance Mist, Tis The Season 3-Wick Candle and Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, Crushed Candy Cane Single Wick Candle, PocketBac Hand Sanitizer with a Santa’s Hat PocketBac Holder and Shea Butter Hand Cream.

Be sure to shop as safe as possible this holiday season and don’t forget your mask. From November 23-25 the sale is in-store only, November 26 is online-only as stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and on November 27 you can shop both in-store and online. Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gingham Advent Calendar Gift Set

Get 12 goodies with the floral Gingham scent.

Flannel 3-Wick Candle

With scents of bergamot, mahogany and musk.

3-Wick Candle $24.50 buy it

Vanilla Bean Noel Super Smooth Body Lotion

Hydrate your body with shea butter and vitamin E.

You’re the One Gift Set

This soft rose fragrance comes in a PocketBac Hand Sanitizer and Hand Cream.