Bath & Body Works Just Revealed Its Black Friday Plans—Here Are the Deets

A house simply isn’t a home without Bath & Body Works candles in every room and equally, fragrant body wash in the shower. Don’t @ me—you’ve been a member of the Cucumber Melon hive at least once. Thanks to a rotation of iconic and cult-fave scents, our love for the beauty brand is stronger than ever and now that the Bath and Body Works Black Friday 2019 deals have officially been unveiled, we’re ready to stock up for at least the first few months of 2020. If history is any indication, there’s no denying it’s the perfect time to score discounted body care sets, too.

Bath & Body Works has already #blessed us with daily specials leading up to the big event, but nothing beats the moment we can finally feast our eyes on the exclusive Black Friday tote bag. In addition to markdowns on single products and sets, the good folks at B&BW also treat shoppers to an epic bundle filled with all kinds of giftable products; candles, fragrance mists and hand creams included. Last year’s tote housed seven full-size products: a 3-wick holiday candle, hand soap, hand cream, fragrance mist, 2-in-1 body wash, hand sanitizer and a sheet mask.

This year, shoppers can look forward to eight full-size products housed in a reusable tote covered in the brand’s gingham print. Inside are goodies that conjure all the celebratory vibes you’ll want for New Year’s Eve: a single-wick candle, hand sanitizer and hand cream from the Gingham range; an Into the Night shower gel, body lotion and fragrance mist trio; and finally, a Champagne Toast 3-wick candle and hand soap. And even though this entire gift—which you can easily split into smaller gifts if you plan on sharing with others—is going for just $30 with purchases of $30 or more.

Now that you have the deets on this year’s massive gift with purchase, let’s get to the actual sale. Black Friday officially starts in many stores on Thursday, November 28 at 6 p.m. and online at 6 a.m. EST. This year, it’s the huge mix-and-match event that allows you to shop the entire store—every fragrance, candle, hand soap, gift set and more. Pick any three items and you’ll get three (less expensive) items for free.

Get a headstart on your planning by bookmarking some of our faves below.

Sure, candles are an awesome holiday gift for anyone on your list. However, if you are looking for the gift of long-lasting scent, then trust that the Bath & Body Works Holiday Wallflowers Refills 2-Pack is definitely worth investing in, as each interchangeable scent bulb (available in a variety of yummy aromas!) lasts for a good few weeks.

Holiday soap is also a great gift for any holiday host or hostess on your list, making the Bath & Body Works Nordic Noel Foaming Hand Soap-5-Pack an absolute must-buy item. Each set features five scented hand soaps, making them great coworkers, neighbors and teacher gifts.

However, if you are definitely on the prowl for smaller essentials (hello, stocking stuffers!), know that B&BW is your one-stop-shop for all things mini and affordable. The Bath & Body Works Gingham Mini Perfume Spray, for example, fits nicely inside any stocking and any gifting budget under $20. And that’s not all. This portable fragrance also features beautiful notes of florals, making it perfect for your perfume-obsessed sister (or niece) on your list.

Not only does this fragrance smell like a delicious blend of berries, jasmine and amber, it will also look chic on your nightstand.

Shea butter and vitamin E provide all-day hydration to the skin. Plus, the sugar cookie smell will evoke the holiday spirit.

