Prepare to Fall in Love With Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day Collection

If we had to choose a one-stop that’s ideal for gift-giving no matter the holiday, it’d have to be Bath & Body Works. From yummy-scented candles that fill any room and fruity fragrances that smell good enough to eat to creamy hand washes and grooming staples, it’s hard to think of something you can’t find at the iconic store. And this year, the Valentine’s Day collection is no exception.

Just in-time for February 14, aka the holiday that gives us a reason to smother our beaus and besties with love, Bath & Body Works has already released a gargantuan amount of gifts that scream ‘I love you.’ Per usual, we are totally smitten and ready to stock up. From candles and adorable accessories to woodsy-scents for him, there’s literally something for everyone and as expected, they’re super affordable too. In other words, you’ll have extra money for a mani/pedi or night out with the girls.

Included in the V-Day gift options are six new scents, one of which is One in A Million, a soft, feminine scent filled with notes of white flowers, jasmine and pink pepper. And if home fragrance is your gift of choice, there’s also the Valentines-themed three-wick candle, Flower Shop, decorated with x’s and o’s and select other candles with gorgeous floral painted jars.

No matter which goodies you choose, one thing is for sure: Bath & Body Works totally gets the importance of gift-giving. Keep scrolling for a few of our under-$25 faves.

Black Cherry Merlot 3-Wick Candle

This Merlot-scented candle will set the mood for your candlelight dinner and movie with your sweetie.

$25 at Bath & Body Works

Galentine’s Day PocketBac Accessories Set

These holders for your miniature hand sanitizers are so adorable, you’ll want to snag one for you and your Galentine.

$14 at Bath & Body Works

Rose Quartz Epsom Salt Bath Fizzy

Drop this bath bomb in before you soak to release a rose-filled aroma and skin-conditioning ingredients like Shea and Epsom salt.

$8 at Bath & Body Works

First Bloom Gentle Foaming Hand Soap

Rinse hands clean to the spring-like scent of fresh peonies, lily and grass.

$7 at Bath & Body Works

Aromatherapy Rose Vanilla Nourishing Body Oil

This lightweight oil is filled with argan oil, Shea butter and essential oils to hydrate and soothe skin from head to toe.

$25 at Bath & Body Works

Hello Beautiful Woven Cosmetic Bag Gift Set

This mini gift set will not only keep you smelling gorgeous, but keep you stylish with this beach-ready woven pom-pom bag.

$21 at Bath & Body Works