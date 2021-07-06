Ahem, Bath & Body Works’ Best Summer Candles Are Less Than $4 RN

We usually have our fingers on the pulse of all the big sales. We don’t miss semi-annual or anniversary blowouts. But we didn’t see the seriously low price deals coming from Bath & Body Works 2021 summer sale. It’s part of the semi-annual sale and runs until July 12, with up to 75 percent off candles, fragrances, body care and so much more. We’re used to these epic blowouts and stock up every year. But we don’t remember there being candles for less than $4. But this year there is!

While shopping around this weekend, we noticed the crazy-amazing prices on our favorite summer scents—especially pistachio. We can’t get enough of the sweet fragrance in all forms. We dug a little further and found a ton of candles for literally $3.62 when they’re regularly $14.50. You can’t get much cheaper than that. And that’s not all. There are also Wallflower fragrance refills for $3.95 and hand soaps for $3. To say it’s time to stock up would be an understatement.

Some of these scents are online-only but the overall sale is in stores, too. If you’re not sure where to start, we got you started with our favorites, below.

Single Wick Candle in Pistachio Ice Cream

With scents of roasted pistachio, frozen almond cream and vanilla bean essential oils.

Single Wick Candle in Aloha Kiwi Passionfruit

With scents of tropical passionfruit, kiwi and pineapple essential oils.

3-Wick Candle in Lemon Mint Leaf

With scents of lemon zest, spearmint leaves and verbena sprigs essential oils.

Gentle Foaming Hand Soap in Strawberry Pound Cake

With a sweet scent of strawberries, shortcake and whipped cream.

3-Wick Candle in Coconut Sandalwood

With coconut palm, sandalwood, musk and jasmine essential oils.