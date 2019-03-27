Bath & Body Works’ New Aromatherapy Scents Will Help You Finally Chill Out

April is Stress Awareness Month and while that sounds like a made-up holiday (because it is), it does remind us that it’s probably okay to call a timeout. Bath & Body Works’ new stress relief scents certainly help the cause and make it a little easier to practice some much-needed self-care. The brand just added two new essential oil blends to its popular Aromatherapy collection of body oil, lotion, hand cream, room spray and much more. As expected, each line is designed to help you unwind and relax in the comfort of your home.

You might have already tried Bath & Body Works’ Eucalyptus + Spearmint line. Eucalyptus oil acts as a mental stimulant to give you a boost of energy and spearmint is used in aromatherapy to decrease nervousness. There are a whopping 15+ products in this line so if you’re feeling a little exhausted in the AM, or can’t seem to calm your brain (that’s me!), this is the collection for you.

Sandalwood + Eucalyptus

This is one of the new essential oil blends and is created to give you a grounding effect. Sandalwood is used in aromatherapy to increase mental clarity so if you’re feeling a bit foggy, give this blend a shot. This collection includes Body Lotion, Body Wash & Foam Bath, Body Cream, Sand Body Scrub and All Over Mist.

Sage + Cedarwood

This is the final new blend, made for “inner peace” and a calm mind. Sage essential oil is sometimes used in aromatherapy as a natural mood-booster. If that sounds more your jam, try the Body Lotion, Body Wash & Foam Bath, Body Cream, Smoothing Body Scrub, Body Oil and Pillow Mist.

Okay so a body lotion can’t cure your anxiety, but every minute you take time for yourself does help—whether that’s a taking a bath, applying scented lotion or reading a book. The entire Aromatherapy collection is out now on Bath & Body Works’ website and in stores.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.