Bath and Body Works Just Dropped New Scents That Smell Like Vacation in a Bottle

Oh, what we wouldn’t give to be laying in a cabana while drinking a margarita right now. It isn’t quite spring, but thanks to Bath and Body Works’ new 2019 scents, the tropics are already on our mind in the dead of winter. This month, the body and skincare store debuted a new set of vacation-inspired fragrances with names like Papaya Paradise Cove and Pink Coconut Calypso. And if you’ve ever walked into a Bath and Body Works store just to take in the smell, you can rest assured knowing these newbies are just as intoxicating.

Whether a three-wick candle is your go-to for the nightstand, or you’re a sucker for a travel-friendly body mist, the new sun-drenched fragrances are thankfully available in almost every product category. From body lotion to hand soap to shaving cream, they inspire a sense of fantasy, so even if you aren’t sitting poolside IRL, you can be off in a faraway place in your mind.

For instance, Rainforest Gardenia is sure to become a fan favorite, evoking thoughts of a misty locale in full bloom with sweet florals. Meanwhile, the three-wick candle lights for 45 hours of pure exotic fragrance, while Pink Coconut Calypso smells like a fruity punch of coconut water, freesia, lily and apple, all grounded with driftwood. Plus, the special edition Honolulu Sun deep cleansing hand soap smells like you’re literally lathering your hands with coconut milk so dreamy and rich, you’ll want to spend all day doing it.

There’s also the Pineapple Mango scent, which we’d describe as fruity and strong, but not overpowering. And for those who prefer a more gentle fruity aura, Aloha Kiwi Passionfruit is just the ticket. For ocean-inspired scents, the Underwater Oasis feels like a wave of bergamot, jasmine, bamboo and blue musk washing over you, and Blue Lagoon is a mix of lavender, mint, sea salt and essential oils for a relaxing, anything-goes vibe.

Other fragrances rounding out the brand’s new tropical line include Turquoise Waters, Blue Ocean Waves, Tahitian Coconut, Sun-Washed Citrus, Lavender Sea, Sun-Drenched Blooms, Island Papaya, and Aquamarine Shores. Ready for vacay yet? While you get started on planning, here are five standout products worth trying.

Island Papaya Deep Cleansing Hand Soap

Made with vitamin E, shea extract and aloe to leave your hands softer than ever as the scent of coconut and papaya fills the air.

$6.50 at Bath & Body Works

Lavender Sea Single Wick Candle

Lavender is the ultimate calming scent, making this candle a must-have on your nightstand.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Papaya Paradise Cove Ultra Shea Body Cream

Non-greasy and chock-full-of intoxicating fragrance (cocoa cutter, aloe and coconut oil), this rich lotion promises to deliver intense hydration along with the ultimate sensorial experience.

$13.50 at Bath & Body Works

Pink Coconut Calypso Fine Fragrance Mist

You may not be on vacation, but you can sure smell like it when you lightly spritz on this mix of coconut, freesia, lily and driftwood.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Underwater Oasis Micellar Body Wash

This sulfate-free cleanser lifts away dirt without stripping the skin of moisture. Plus, the wave of bergamot, jasmine and musk is guaranteed to keep you in the shower five minutes longer.

$12.50 at Bath & Body Works