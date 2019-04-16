Bath & Body Works’ Gingham Scent Is the New Freesia

As a teenager in the ’90s, I was obsessed with fragrances such as Clinique Happy and Davidoff Cool Water. Smelling them now brings me back to that time so vivid, I stop in my tracks. What’s also like that? Freesia body mist. (Cucumber Melon and Juniper Breeze as well, but Freesia was my favorite.) Now there’s a new summer scent joining these iconic fragrances: Bath & Body Works Gingham and it just might be the new Freesia.

Gingham is the ultimate summer scent, with a fresh blend of florals and a hint of sweet citrus. Notes of blue freesia, sweet clementine and soft violet petals evoke sunny days in the park and picnics with friends and lazy beach days. Hey, even if you’re spending the day on the couch binging Netflix, your whole apartment can smell like summer.

As usual with Bath & Body Works fragrances, there are so many different ways to bring Gingham into your life. You can go right to the source and spritz the Eau De Parfum ($39.50 at Bath & Body Works) or grab a Mini Perfume Spray ($12.50 at Bath & Body Works) for an on-the-go pick-me-up. There’s also a lighter Fine Fragrance Mist ($14.50 at Bath & Body Works) and a Diamond Shimmer Mist ($16.50 at Bath & Body Works), which gives your skin a bit of sparkle.

If you’d prefer Gingham in the shower, you’re in luck. There’s the shea butter- and vitamin E-infused Shower Gel ($12.50 at Bath & Body Works), Moisturizing Body Wash ($12.50 at Bath & Body Works), Super Smooth Body Lotion ($12.50 at Bath & Body Works) and Whipped Sugar Body Scrub ($16.50 at Bath & Body Works). For the home, grab a Wallflower Fragrance Refill ($3.50 at Bath & Body Works) and a large 3-Wick Candle ($24.50 at Bath & Body Works) with a decorative lid.

To celebrate Gingham’s launch, there’s a deal right now you really can’t miss. If you buy three items in a Bath & Body Works store or online, you get two free. Or if you buy two items, you’ll get one free. Here’s to a new iconic scent.