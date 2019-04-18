Bath & Body Works’ Massive Candle Sale is the Best Thing to Happen This Week

If there’s one thing we can never have enough of, it’s candles. Okay, it’s also black yoga pants, clear lip gloss and dry shampoo, but I digress. We need extra candles because they wear so many different hats around the house. They make your home smell great, they act as chic decor and provide a bit of self-care in the bath after a super-long day. That’s one reason Bath & Body Works’ Easter sale is on my radar. The retail giant is literally giving away free candles with purchases and there is an overwhelming amount to choose from—in the best way possible, of course.

More than 100 candles are on sale and these aren’t the tiny ones. These are the massive 3-wick candles that last forever. The deal is, if you buy two candles you get two free. Plus, if you shop online, you can grab $10 off with a discount code. You can mix and match any scent or line (including the calming aromatherapy ones). And yes, the new Gingham scent is included!

Shop some of our faves, below.

Pistachio Ice Crea

Mother’s Day is officially less than a month away. Mom will love this roasted pistachio-scented candle that has hints of vanilla bean.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Endless Weekend

Notes of mandarin, magnolia and coconut might just make every day feel like summer vacation.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla

This candle smells like cinnamon and vanilla bean, without being overly sweet.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

The Bath & Body Works Easter sale runs for a limited time, until supplies last, both in-store and online. If you do shop online, you can use code “HAPPINESS” for $10 off a $30 purchase through April 20 at 5:59 a.m. EST.

