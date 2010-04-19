Spring Cleaning Fragrances

Get rid of that musty, dusty smell that has saturated your home with a little bit of spring cleaning. Not much of a domestic diva? Never fear, these home fragrance products feature light & fresh spring scents that will “clean” up that funk in no time flat. From your bathroom to your boudoir, here are our top picks for spring-cleaning scents.

Alora Ambiance Arancia Reed Diffuser

This fresh, uplifting fragrance diffuser is a fruity floral scent featuring notes of orange rind and gardenia that create the feeling of open windows and sun-warmed breezes. $60, aloraambiance.com.

Method Cucumber + Aloe Moisturizing Hand Wash

Clean your hands and subtly scent your bathroom with this moisturizing hand wash. It’s creamy formula is infused with the fresh scents of aloe and cucumber for a light, clean fragrance. $2.99, target.com.

Infusion Organique Açaí Rain Candle

Bring the rainforest to your home with this organic soy candle. Notes of açaí, orange oil, raspberry, currant, white peach, greens and vanilla create a lush, watery scent that will refresh any room. $38, amazon.com.

June Jacobs Citrus Bergamot Room Mist

Turn your home into a calming oasis with this lightweight room spray. It features notes of jasmine, citrus bergamot, lavender, apple, pear, rose and clove that create an airy, stress-relieving scent. $56, junejacobs.com.