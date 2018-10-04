The New App ‘Basis’ Grants You Same-Day Access to Mental Wellness Specialists

Though we’re happy to see an increased interest in mental health resources, what remains is a privilege curve that makes it difficult for some to gain access without breaking bank or sacrificing specific needs. For these reasons (among many others), we’re ecstatic to see the genesis of an app that not only makes a therapy session affordable, but allows you to customize practically every other aspect of the interaction as well.

Basis, which you can sign up for on the just-launched website, is a support service that you can take advantage of on-the-go, rather than going to a physical location which can intimidating for some. Upon signing up, users will be prompted to provide basic info, including a “What Brings You to Basis” page to better streamline what is causing you stress before even meeting a specialist.

In the long run, this will save you time because you won’t have to sacrifice part of your session to going over basic details that don’t serve your ultimate purpose for being there.

After that, you’ll be asked to indicate preferences for your specialist, including whether you prefer a man or woman. And finally, you’ll be asked to choose a meeting time, which doesn’t have to fall within a traditional 9-5 window. Another great benefit of Basis is that specialists are available from early in the morning until late evening and even weekends.

From there, you’ll log into your account at the scheduled time and jump right into a 45-minute chat that can even end early if you’d like, with the cost being a very affordable $35. Should you want to continue using Basis (because that’s totally optional), you can continue working with the same specialist or try someone new–it’s completely up to you.

Oh, and it’s also worth mentioning that these specialists are the real deal. According to the co-founders, ex-Uber executive Andrew Chapin (CEO) and Stanford psychologist Dr. Lindsay Trent (Chief Science Officer), “every Basis specialist is required to complete extensive training developed by Stanford psychologists in research-backed approaches, specifically motivational interviewing and structured problem solving.”

Concerned that they’re not actual licensed professionals? Well, according to Business Wire, studies have shown that paraprofessionals who haven’t been licensed, but still garner the necessary training, “achieve clinical outcomes equal to or better than those obtained by licensed clinicians.” So long story short: if you sign up, you’re in good hands.

Head over the the Basis website to learn more and try it out yourself.