Basic Training: How to French Braid

With braids taking over the red carpet, Pinterest and our morning routines, it’s hard to believe that many haven’t mastered the foundation of the trend—the French braid. Here’s a simple guide to follow so we can move on to more important things…like fishtails, waterfall braids and the heidi.

Step 1: Gather a section of hair on the top of the head and separate into three pieces.

Step 2: Fold the right strand over the center piece.

Step 3: Follow by folding the far left piece over the “new” center piece.

Step 4: Gather a section of hair on the right side, adding it to the far right piece of hair and folding it over the center piece.

Step 5: Continue to add pieces of hair to the end sections and fold them over the center piece.

Step 6: When all of the hair is gathered in the braid, finish with a traditional braid down the hair and an elastic to keep it in place.