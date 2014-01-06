Best Base Coats: Our Picks for Every Type of Need

Manicures at home can be fantastic, as long as you have the right tools. Sure, knowing the technique for getting your polish just right is important, but if you’re using old, thick polish or a dull file, your manicure won’t turn out as well as it could. Often overlooked, the base coat you use is incredibly important to the end result of your manicure. Many women skip the base coat because they don’t think it’s necessary, but these women also end up with yellow, dry or brittle nails.

Whether you’re looking for a base coat that helps your nails grow or one that fills ridges before your manicure, we’ve rounded up the best base coats out there for every type of need.

More From Beauty High:

Anti-Chip, Quick Dry and Gel: The Best Top Coats on the Market

Fake It Until You Make It: The Perfect Manicure

5 Ways to Cover Up a Chipped Manicure