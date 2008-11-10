Baring it in the Bowery

It’s no surprise that Cindy Barshop has opened a new location of her award winning skincare and hair removal shop on hip and happening Bond Street. Right across the street from Ian Schrager’s architecture endeavor in the “New Bowery,” this Completely Bare is a little different from the original Madison Avenue location. Namely, it is tinier and more intimate, designed to make you feel as if you are in your own personal spa. When you walk in, you are greeted by a wall of products and as soon as you turn the corner, you enter a miniscule waiting room to join the other patiently waiting guests. With only a handful of treatment rooms, you will most likely be snacking on lavender M&Ms and chatting with the insanely stylish receptionist tête-à-tête for a little while before being called in. When asked about the abstract painting hanging on the wall of the waiting room, Barshop admitted that it was from her own apartment. She said it helps her feel at home. And hopefully, it does the same for her guests.

Completely Bare

25 Bond St

(b/w Lafayette & Bowery)

New York, NY 10012

212.598.1111