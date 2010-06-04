Beauty Bargain: Ponds Cold Cream For Only $5 A Pop

Image courtesy of Ponds

Cold cream. The words alone always manage to conjure up another era for me. When women never dreamed of leaving the house without lipstick, and hot rollers were employed for more than just special occasions. And while I can say with absolute certainty that rollers will never be part of my regular morning routine, I love me a good cold cream. And one of the originals remains just as enticing today as it did when it hit shelves in 1907. That would be, oh, more than a century ago.

Slathering on a generous layer of Ponds Cold Cream and then gently blotting it off with a wash cloth leaves the skin feeling soft, clean and nourished. And it manages to remove all traces of makeup, even the stubborn variety; which makes sense considering it experienced its heyday during a time that women were layering it on pretty thick. The fact that Kylie Minogue, she of the ridiculously radiant complexion at 40-years old, just claimed to be a longtime fan makes us that much more sure of its awesomeness. And at $5 a pop, that’s a celeb beauty tip worth its dollars.

$5, at drugstores.



