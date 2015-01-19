The One Thing: BareMineral’s Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

In this frigid arid season, you can slather on all the BB (and CC) creams that will tint accordingly but will also sink and disappear into your thirsty skin (highlighting all your dry patches as it goes). Or you can layer up with a moisturizer and then a BB/CC/Foundation, causing your skin to look thoroughly greased up and possibly breakout under the duress of too many products—not a ton of options out there for hydration AND coverage. BareMinerals understands your woe (and your face) and comes through with its new Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream. If name-length is any indicator of how good a product is, this ought to be GREAT.

What Makes It Different:

The “gel” part caught our eye, and true to form, this stuff wears like a light, dewy dream. The coverage is sheer but build-able, and it feels like wearing a continuous face mist throughout the day—that is to say, it’s mega hydrating but also weightless in feel.

BareMinerals clinical trials claim that there’s a 215% increase in skin hydration after one week of use (based on average results on an independent U.S. clinical study of 63 participants). We were mostly impressed that it left our skin moisturized from morning ’til night.

Why It’s The One Thing:

This tinted moisturizer pretty much possesses the trifecta of what makes a perfect tinted moisturizer—availability of shades (10 of them ranging from “opal” to “sienna”), all-day dewy moisture, and a broad spectrum SPF 30.

Where to buy: BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, $29 at Bareminerals.com