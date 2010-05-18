Bare Escentuals Big & Bright Eyeliner

This eyeliner pencil was created to eliminate the appearance of yellow and red tones in the whites of the eyes, making your gaze look wide-eyed and sparkling. Infused with minerals, botanical extracts, and antioxidants, it provides vivid, long lasting color while vitamins A & E work to protect the sensitive skin around the eyes.
Price: $14.00
Where To Buy: ulta.com
Try on this and more in our virtual Makeover Studio!
As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.