Beauty and the Real Girl: Lash Domination

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

We ask a lot of our mascara. It needs to lengthen, volumize, open up our eyes, and never clump. Plus, considering the heat that comes along with summer, it needs to stay in place all day long without smudging. Finding one mascara that fits the bill can be a little tough, though. Taylor Post, a college student, managed to find a mascara that gets the job done well, so naturally we needed to know everything.

“I’ve always said if there was one beauty product I could not live without it would be Bare Minerals Lash Domination Mascara,” Taylor tells us. “The spiral brush is great for application and it never clumps. I have long lashes to begin with, but this mascara makes them even longer and so much thicker.”

Where to Buy: Lash Domination 10-in-1 Volumizing Mascara, $18, bareEscentuals.com