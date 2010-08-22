Bare Escentuals BareMinerals Flawless Definition Mascara

An infusion of minerals and natural extracts give this defining mascara a lash-fortifying effect. Jojoba oil, meadowfoam seed oil and shea butter condition your lashes while vitamin E provides antioxidant protection. The fine-toothed comb applicator works to separate, lengthen and lift for a clump-free, lush lash look.

Price: $18

Where To Buy: sephora.com

Try on this and more in our virtual Makeover Studio!