Bare Escentuals Makeup Artist Alexandra Pappas Chats How to Apply Colored Eye Liner

Fall and winter’s dark color palette seems stifling by the time February hits. As we quietly rebel against the winter by dressing seasonally inappropriate (as if we can fake nice weather), we begin to excitedly look forward to the hues of spring. Well, spring is finally here, and we’re more than ready for a bit of color.

A great way to subtly incorporate a brighter look into your makeup routine is with colored eyeliner. Less bold than colored eye shadow, colored eye liner lets you experiment without running the risk of looking clownish.

We’ve elicited the help of an expert, Alexandra Pappas resident makeup artist for Bare Escentuals, for a little tutorial on how to apply the trend.

Step 1 (above):

Start with an eye primer to create a little grip for your liner to adhere to.

Step 2:



Sweep a neutral, skin-toned eye shadow from your lashes to your brow bone.

Step 3:



Run black eyeliner across your lash line. Because the colored eye liner is only about the bold statement and not functioning as actual eyeliner, the black liner will make your lashes look thicker and give your eye a defined shape.

Step 4:



Wet your eyeliner brush with water and mix it in your colored shadow until the shadow takes on more of a liquid consistency. Apply the colored eyeliner just slightly above (or even on top of) the black eyeliner. Here, Pappas is using Devotion Plum eyecolor by bareMinerals. Repeat until you get the color intensity you want.

Step 5:



If you’d like a more dramatic or evening look, rim the top and bottom with black eyeliner pencil. Sweep on mascara and keep the rest of the face simple and clean to make the bright eyeliner really pop!

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Beauty at Christian Cota

How to Apply Cream and Powder Blush

How to Get Sexy Pin Up Girl Curls

