Barbie Past, Present and Future

Backstage at the Barbie show, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury for Stila created three separate looks for the much-anticipated 50th anniversary Barbie Fall 2009 Fashion Week runway show (past, present and futuristic). With 51 models and just as many designers, you can imagine the chaos backstage—however Tilbury, looking gorgeous and well-rested, sat calmly and explained how she created each look for the show.

Past Barbie: A 50’s dominatrix with pure red lips, black cat eyes and a high pony.

Complexion–Stila Natural Finish Oil Free Foundation and Perfecting Concealer

Eyes–Stila “Stay All Day” Waterproof Liner in Black

Cheeks–Stila Fade Cheek Color

Lips–Stila Lip Vinyl in Red Glossy and Strawberry Lip Glaze

Present Barbie: Enormous hair and luminescent skin (see photo above) with glossy pink lips.

Complexion: Stila Illuminating Liquid Foundation, Perfecting Concealer and All Over Shimmer #1.

Eyes: Stay All Day Waterproof Liner and Black Major Major Lash

Lips: Lip Vinyl in Giggle

Futuristic Barbie: Feathers, gems and glitter-adorned eyes as if she was wearing a Venetian mask.

Complexion–Stila Tinted Moisturizer and Perfecting Concealer

Eyes–Charm, Wisteria and Cobalt Smudge Pot; White Pearl Kajal Pencil

Cheeks–Stila Sun Bronzer #2

Lips–Topaz Kajal Liner, #1 Contour Pencil, Praline Lip Glaze

Sadly, many of the Barbie show ticket-holders were denied access and had to watch the fabulosity from the big screen televisions in the main tent.

Contributed by: Erika Valente of Makeup Bag