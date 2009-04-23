Barbie Opens a Spa in Shanghai

Last month, after packing her runway wardrobe in pink plastic suitcases suitcases, Barbie landed in Shanghai, opening her first ever flagship store made up of all things Barbie. A more recent addition to the store is a Barbie Spa for future Barbies and Princesses alike, and the people who drive them there.

If you ever resented the fact that your Barbie was the one you brushed and pampered all day long, then resent no more! The Spa services include facials, body scrub, manis and pedis, Barbie influenced haircuts, and face painting for the little ladies that dare to make a statement. And if 50 year old Barbie is any indication of what one can expect from the spa services, the pink haven might have hit the goldmine!

