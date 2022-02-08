Barbie Ferreira Is Officially the Face of My New Fave Mascara & She Couldn’t Be More Gorge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The number of mascara launches these days can feel a bit overwhelming. Drugstore options are better than ever and luxury legacy brands are becoming more innovative. Take Yves Saint Laurent’s Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara, for example. The brand tapped Barbie Ferreira as a new face of YSL Beauty — including this mascara — and she’s never looked better. Plus, I’ve been wearing it for the past few weeks and I cannot get enough of it. This is one mascara launch that stands out among the launches.

There are a few things that make Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara stand out. The large, but tapered, brush coats every lash with an intense black formula. I find this brush is especially good for those smaller lashes in between the longer ones, which makes your entire lash line look fuller. It’s also buildable without clumps so you can go low-key or more dramatic depending on your vibe. I found the fragrance-free and paraben-free formula lasted an entire day — even after sweating in the Los Angeles sun.

The results? Long, full and spidery in the best way possible. (I live for a spidery lash.)

You’ll see Ferreira wearing the mascara in campaigns throughout the U.S. She’ll also be supporting the brand’s fragrance, Black Opium ($78 at Sephora). The Euphoria star has been the face of makeup collections before, such as with Becca, but this is the first time we’ve seen her as the face of such a luxury brand.

“Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core,” David Iop, YSL VP global communications and image, said in a statement. “We recognize her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality.”

“I’ve never shied away from expressing myself through makeup,” Ferreira said. “Makeup is a passion of mine, and I’m so excited and honored to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”