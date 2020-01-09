Barbie Ferreira’s New Mullet is “Rockstar, But Make It Fashion” Perfection

A few months ago, if you told me mullets were going to be in style for 2020, I would have said that was crazy. I would be wrong. Barbie Ferreira’s new mullet solidifies the trend but she’s absolutely not the only one trying it. Last year, Rowan Blanchard rocked a curly mullet and Billie Eilish tried her own version. Fast-forward to 2020 and Miley Cyrus debuted a rockstar mullet after trying out a modern shag. It seems to be the cool-girl cut of the moment.

Hairstylist Laurie Heaps is responsible for the modern mullet on the Euphoria actress and new (and first!) face of Becca Cosmetics. “To start, Barbie had a long-layered bob that was just above the shoulders. To achieve this new look, we cut about four inches from the sides and top,” Heaps revealed in a statement. “Barbie wanted a change and something different. She tends to avoid anything that might read as generic or typical. I love that she leans towards edgier and riskier hairstyles.”

Heaps created the mullet look by cutting the sides and top into choppy sections and then blending them into the back, leaving length there. “For this style, we wanted to really accentuate the short in the front long in the back look,” she said. “Barbie said she wanted something piecey and elf-like. We looked through at a lot of pictures together and then just created this vision of a modern mullet.”

To style a look like this, Heaps recommends embracing your natural hair texture and touching it up with flat iron waves, such as with CHI Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron ($159.99 at Ulta). She likes to give the modern mullet life and texture with Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray ($22 at Ulta).

