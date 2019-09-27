This Barbie x Caboodles Collab Is the ‘90s Nostalgia We Deserve

If you were a kid or a teen in the 1990s, there were some things we all had: Tamagotchis, Troll dolls and Caboodles, to name a few. And like all trends, most things from the ’90s are back and some are bigger and better than we had in the first place. The Barbie x Caboodles collection is just that. Mattel teamed up with the Caboodles brand on a three-piece collection—to start, at least. They’re pink and over-the-top in the best way possible. “Barbie inspires the limitless potential in every girl, and we are committed to championing girls of all ages and giving them the tools to succeed,” said Diane Reichenberger, Vice President Global Strategy/US Consumer Products at Mattel. “Through our partnership with Caboodles, we are thrilled to bring back a fan favorite item reminiscent of those early days of a girl trying on new roles and imagining the possibilities of what she can become yet still practical and appealing for women of today.”

All genders, not just girls, of course, can store their makeup, haircare, skincare and more inside these cute storage containers. Depending on how much stuff you have is how you’ll decide what Barbie Caboodle you need/want. For me, I can fill-up the largest size a few times just with all my eyeshadow palettes. Below, shop the line and get all the nostalgic feels.

Neat Freak Barbie Pure Glam

Let’s start with the largest storage that’s basically a mini train case. With six Barbie-printed trays, your products will be so organized.

$75.99 at Caboodles

On-the-Go Girl Barbie Iconic Pink

This medium-sized case is small enough to keep in your bathroom but big enough to store all your lipstick and foundation, at least.

$24.99 at Caboodles

Pretty in Petite Barbie Iconic Pink

If you have just a few products you want to store away or want a little travel case, this cute light pink Caboodle is perfect.

$14.99 at Caboodles

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.