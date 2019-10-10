There’s No Better Place Than Lush to Start Your Bar Shampoo Experiment

Scroll To See More Images

Perhaps I’m ahead of the curve, but I think bar shampoo is going to be new co-wash in 2020; as in, everyone will be obsessed with trying it at least once. To be fair, its pros far outweigh the cons. A solid bar lasts way longer than a liquid formula and creates less waste (bye plastic packaging!). Also, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that isn’t made with gentle, naturally-derived ingredients and cute enough to flaunt on your Instagram Stories (you know you want to). There’s a decent amount of options to choose from, but bar shampoo from Lush remains the most popular and top-rated.

You probably need no introduction to the beauty brand responsible for our obsession with bath bombs and colorful face masks, but its hair section is equally trendsetting. In addition to the bottled formulas is a set of bar shampoos that are not only adorable and camera-ready, but made to tackle all of those common concerns; from dullness to dryness to scalp irritation. Plus, you’re getting the most bang for your buck with bars that last up to 80 washes. If you’re game enough to experiment with solid cleansing, here’s a quick overview of all the luscious Lush options. Happy cleaning!

Honey I Washed My Hair

If your hair has been put through the wringer by sprays and gels, this honey toffee-scented cleanser softens without weighing down your strands.

$10.95 at Lush

Angel Hair

Soothing water, antibacterial witch hazel extract, and softening cocoa butter will gently cleanse and soften sensitive scalps and strands.

$14.95 at Lush

Avocado Co-Wash

This is a shampoo and conditioner in one, bergamot-scented bar infused with fresh avocado, cupuacu butter, cocoa butter, and cider vinegar.

$15.95 at Lush

New

The clove, cinnamon, and peppermint oils in this cleanser will stimulate growth for thinning hair, while rosemary and nettles calm irritated scalps.

$11.95 at Lush

Coconut Rice Cake

Dealing with split ends and color damage? This foodie favorite utilizes bits of white rice for gentle exfoliation, and a blend of organic coconut milk, creamed coconut, and cocoa butter to cleanse and hydrate.

$14.95 at Lush

Flyaway Hair

When you want to pump up the volume, this shampoo bar has it handled, thanks to lemon oil for cutting grease, chamomile oil for taking care of scalp irritation, cocoa butter for smoothing flyaways, and hand-harvested sea salt for lifting the roots.

$14.95 at Lush

Godiva

If you’re low on time, this two-in-one bar cleanses and conditions with a decadent blend of nut oils and shea butter.

$12.95 at Lush

Jason and the Argan Oil

With a glycerin base and argan oil formula, this lemon-rose-scented bar is a one-stop-shop for shiny, healthy-looking hair.

$11.95 at Lush

Jumping Juniper

There’s nothing worst than greasy strands, making this purple beauty a great cleanser to keep on hand. Its juniper berry oil will clarify a gunky scalp while lemon, lime, raspberry, and rosemary calm and cleanse without leaving behind residue or drying your strands completely out.

$10.95 at Lush

Montalbano

When you’ve gone just a bit too long without a wash and need something heavy-duty, this cleansing bar will clarify and add shine to the hair, leaving it squeaky clean.

$10.95 at Lush

Seanik

This is another volumizing formula, except all of the ingredients are sourced from the sea (Irish moss, Japanese nori seaweed, and sea salt).

$11.95 at Lush

Trichomania

If your hair has trouble retaining moisture, this coconut oil-infused bar will keep you on point.

$10.95 at Lush

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.