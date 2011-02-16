Bar Refaeli Gets New Gig

Bar Refaeli, better known as Leonardo DiCaprio’s gorgeous ex-girlfriend, has been signed by Garnier to front its line of Triple Nutrition Hair Care and Anti-Humidity hairsprays.

The line will make their debut worldwide at the end of this month, launching Refaeli into that coveted class of mainstream beauty modeling that every supermodel desires. The 24-year-old is best known for the 2009 cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue (every guy’s newsstand pick of the year).

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a beautiful woman inside and out,” says Maybelline New York*Garnier President David Greenberg. “Not only does Bar Refaeli have beautiful hair that’s in line with what the Garnier Fructis products represent, but she embodies Garnier’s overall focus on healthy beauty and a positive mindset.”

Everyone seems to be predicting that Bar’s next step will be some Angel wings. We sure hope so…