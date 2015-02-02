Baobab Powder: The Superfood Health Bloggers Are Obsessing Over

Have you heard of Baobab powder? Probably not, unless you frequently troll health and fitness blogs, or consider yourself an expert on superfoods. It’s an African superfruit replacing coconuts and kale, gaining favor with wellness bloggers and credibility on the health scene.

Baobab powder is essentially the dehydrated pulp from the fruit that grows on Baobab trees in Africa. Unlike many powdered health foods it actually drys naturally, so no nasty chemicals or additives are needed in the dehydration process.

There’s a good reason why Baobab is beginning to enter the mainstream health circuit: It’s a seriously powerful superfood, containing six times as much Vitamin C as oranges, twice as much calcium as milk, and is also packed with B Vitamins, antioxidants, magnesium, iron, fibre, electrolytes, phosphorous, and can function as a prebiotic to promote healthy digestion.

To put that information into perspective you should know that kale has about twice as much Vitamin C as oranges–and no where near as much as Baobab powder.

This cocktail of vitamins and minerals could help boost your immune system, up your energy levels, keep you hydrated, improve digestion, help achieve glowing, healthy skin and hair, and healthier bones. What’s not to love about that?

Baobab powder is pleasantly sweet too, and plays well sprinkled over your healthy smoothie or morning bowl of granola, mixed with your warm oats, or simply dissolved in water or juice. Right now a 200-gram organic packet will set you back about $25, and you can buy it online. So, what are you waiting for? This is one online purchase you won’t feel any guilt about.