Beauty Banter – What’s The Best Foundation For Dry Skin?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I have always used liquid foundation. I am considering switching to powder, but I have slightly dry skin. Would this be a problem? Is there a specific brand or product that I can use to help with this, or are there some powder foundations that are more moisturizing than others? I use moisturizer every day, but I feel like if I then drag a dry powder onto my face I am ruining the effects. Please help!!

Sincerely,

Looking to Leave Liquid

Makeup artist Kim White’s reply:

Dear Looking to Leave Liquid,

If you decide to break up with your liquid foundation, powder is not the product that you want to rebound with!! Powder is best suited for oilier skin types. According to Jim Hammer, a noted cosmetics chemist, “Powders require more contact time with the skin than liquids in order to be absorbed and [unfortunately] they may get brushed off before that can occur.” In other words, even if you get your hands on a moisturizing powder, the likelihood of your skin sucking any juice out of that powder is pretty slim!

Since you’ve fallen out of love with your liquid foundation, I recommend trying a creamy compact foundation. Unlike liquids, cream foundations keep a consistent tone and texture on smooth areas as well as any dry or flaking patches of skin. Brands like Chanel, La Prairie, Bobbi Brown and Lancome all have compact foundations that are moisturizing and boast added benefits such as SPF and other skin-friendly treatments.

Sincerely,

Kim White

Kim White is the primary makeup artist for Emmy award winning TV personality Rachael Ray and has worked with multiple celebrities such as the girls on The City and famed photographers like Mark Seliger, Martin Schoeller, Timothy White, and Matthew Rolston. She also recently began working Fashion Week shows for the Spring 2010 season. To find out more about Kim, you can visit her blog at doihavelipstickonmyteeth.com.

Related: How to Apply Liquid Foundation Flawlessly