Photo: iStock.com

Dear Beauty Banter,

I’ve recently been very into bold red lipstick but I don’t want to look too “made up” each time I wear it. What is the best sort of makeup to go with red lips?

Sincerely,

Lindsay from Nevada

Dear Lindsay,

Red is a favorite of mine also. There are two ways you can pull this look off without looking too made up. The first is to buy some of the new matte colors that are out now. M.A.C makes some great ones. The matte colors give a more modern look. Also be sure to tone down your eye makeup and make the lips the focus of the face. Heavy eye and heavy lip makeup is only good for the runway and hookers. Ha! Try eyeliner only and no shadow add just a smudge of mascara instead. You can also try using a lip stain. This will gave a more muted feel and will last all day. I recommend Vincent Longo or Laura Mercier’s lip stains.

Sincerely,



Diana D’Angelo

Diana D’Angelo left a successful career as a music publicist to pursue her love for makeup. Her creative aesthetic draws from the world of rock music after working in the industry for eight years on campaigns for artists such as Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, The B-52s and Labelle. She is now a make up artist with Artists by Timothy Priano and works on numerous fashion and editorial shoots.

