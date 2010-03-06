Beauty Banter: How Do I Wear Coral Makeup?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I noticed that a big trend during the spring/summer shows was coral makeup. There were coral lips, coral cheeks– coral everything! It seems like the perfect color for the warm weather and Im dying to try it. I love the color on clothes and accessories, but Im not sure if I could pull it off on my skin. How do I try this new color without looking like Im dressing up for Halloween? And, how do I know which shade works for me? I dont want to wind up looking like a pumpkin!

Sincerely,

Tempted by Corals

Dear Tempted by Corals,

You are right– coral is a huge color for spring, especially on the cheeks and lips! The trick is to focus on one feature and don’t be shy– make a statement with it. ??Try a coral-hued blush with a creamy texture– it can be easier to wear than a powder blush, which can appear more intense or “Halloween.” As far as shade choice, the coral we are seeing all over has a pink bent to it, which almost gives it a neon kick. Almost any skin tone can pull off this look. The secret is to choose a coral shade that has the same intensity as your skin tone. For example, if you prefer a brighter coral and have fair skin, mix a coral blush with a drop of your foundation– you can keep the same great color and have it blend nicely with your complexion. A similar option for fair skin tones is to layer a light coverage foundation on top of a bright coral blush (FACE & BODY Foundation from MAKE UP FOR EVER is great for this). If you have a deeper skin tone, you can wear coral blush very easily, without looking like a pumpkin– a creamy textured blush will work best.

Coral lips are really big for spring as well, and anyone can pull them off. The trick is to focus on the lips only– and choose solid, creamy textured liners and lipsticks. Balance the bright lip with the deepest black mascara you can find. Also, use a neutral shimmer cheek highlighter to frame and balance your face. You’ll get a pop of color without drawing all of the attention away from your eyes— and a nice glowing complexion as a backdrop.

Sincerely,

Erin McCarthy



Erin McCarthy graduated from the MAKE UP FOR EVER Academy in Paris at the top of her class, and soon after joined the company in 2007. While studying under creator Dany Sanz, Erin honed her skills as an artist and mastered natural application techniques as well as a more avant-garde approach. She was quickly named the Education Manager for MAKE UP FOR EVER and now helps to design curriculum across more than 6,000 Sephora stores in the U.S. and Canada.

To ask Beauty Banter questions, submit your beauty woes to experience@stylecaster.com.

More Beauty News We Love:

Clark’s Botanicals Releases New Lip Tints

Beauty Banter: How Do I Get Rid of Undereye Bags?

How to Contour Your Skin