Beauty Banter: How Do I Tame My Overgrown Brows?

If you’re like myself and from Mediterranean descent, then you’re familiar

with the self-consciousness that comes along with having dark, stubborn hairs. The feature is beautiful when it comes to luscious locks, but not when it comes to the other areas hair likes to grow. Especially the face!!Sometimes waxing or threading just doesn’t cut it, plus — the weekly upkeep can get costly. And no diva wants to look like a teenage boy in the beginning stages of puberty. What is the best way to remove undesired facial hair without visiting a salon? Specifically, in regards to eyebrows (and the dreaded unibrow that can occur). And what are the best steps to take to avoid the redness that usually occurs after such treatment?

Overgrown and Bushy

For unwanted facial hair, waxing and threading are the best ways to remove hair on the face. If you have sensitive skin or are taking medicine which prevents you from using wax on your face, threading is your best bet for hair removal because there are no chemicals that will touch your skin — its just a thread that glides over the skin to remove the hair. If your hair grows really fast and you’re looking for a more permanent method of removal, there are two things you can consider.

First, there is a FDA-approved cream called VANIQA which can gradually slow the growth of hair rather than just remove it. It is supposed to work for women of all ethnicities and skin types, so talk to your dermatologist about it. Another option is permanent laser hair removal. This can be done on the face or body and with a series of treatments it can remove hair very effectively. Please consult with physicians as well to see if you are a good candidate for laser hair removal.

When it comes to shaping brows, I would not recommend doing these permanent hair removal treatments around brows because once you remove hair, its permanent. You may want to change the shape of your brows in the future, so I recommend shaping the brow with a traditional method like tweezing, waxing, or threading to keep and maintain the shape.??One way to avoid redness after waxing or tweezing is to take Ibuprofen before the treatment to reduce the pain and redness. You can also apply witch hazel to calm the redness down and apply moisturizer to soothe the skin. If redness persists, apply an ice pack on the area for a few minutes and that should do the trick!

Soul Lee



Soul Lee is a Principal Makeup Artist/Brow & Lash Specialist for shu uemera who has been teaching her clients that brows frame the entire face and that lashes can be the finish to a beautiful face. Her expertise has led her to work with some of the most famous faces in the business such as Alicia Keys, Uma Thurman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Ann Curry. Lee has also worked with many influential magazines and at both New York and Sydney Fashion Weeks.

