Beauty Banter: How Do I Get Rid of Under Eye Bags?

Dear Beauty Banter,

Let’s face it– sometimes our work and social lives get too busy for us to get the recommended eight hours of sleep per night. Who even wants to when there is so much fun to be had? But, after a few sleepless nights, the effects of all that partying can sneak up and appear in the form of dark circles, puffy eyes, and pale skin. What are some of the top products that will help bring my eyes back to life? Many brands I have tried in the past have made me look like Jack from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Sometimes, the products cause extreme dryness, while others leave a flaky finish. What can I buy to help soothe my eye area, while creating a cooling sensation to help wake me up?

Sincerely,

Puffy and Baggy



Dear Puffy and Baggy,

Here is my favorite way to combat undereye puffiness– start with an eye mask that is made out of cloth and lay it under your eyes. My favorite is the shu uemura Depsea Moisture Eye Mask because it is extremely hydrating and it also contains caffeine, which aids in circulation. Keep it in the refrigerator because the cold will also help to relieve puffiness. After it is applied, gently tap your entire under eye area with your fingertips as often as possible for 10-15 minutes. Even after the masks are removed, the puffiness should continue to reduce.????

If an eye mask isnt handy, try the same process with cooled tea bags. The only difference is that they will not stay under the eyes if you walk around, so you’ll need to lay back for a while. They will also offer no hydration, so eye cream will need to be applied after the bags are removed.

Sincerely,

Soul Lee

Soul Lee is a Principal Makeup Artist/Brow & Lash Specialist for shu uemera who has been teaching her clients that brows frame the entire face and that lashes can be the finish to a beautiful face. Her expertise has led her to work with some of the most famous faces in the business such as Alicia Keys, Uma Thurman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Ann Curry. Lee has also worked with many influential magazines and at both New York and Sydney Fashion Weeks.



To ask Beauty Banter questions, submit your beauty woes to experience@stylecaster.com.



