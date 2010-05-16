Beauty Banter – How Do I Get A Natural Dewy Face For Summer?

Image: lisegagne, istockphoto.com



Dear Beauty Banter,

How do I get a glowing and sexy – but not greasy – look for the summer?

Sincerely,

Loving the Glow

Dear Loving the Glow,

Thank you for your great question! It’s important to remember during the summer to keep your makeup clean and simple the whole “less is more” motto. You want to avoid heavy foundations, because nobody wants to melt in the hot sun. Instead, opt for an SPF tinted moisturizer that will give you an even and natural look while still protecting your skin from harmful sun rays. A great tip is to create your own tinted moisturizer by blending a small amount of foundation with your sunscreen for optimal UVA/UVB protection.

To really create that sexy glow, choose a shimmery, sparkly blush in a peach or pink shade and apply to the apples of the cheeks. The shimmer and sparkle will reflect light to give you the right amount of glow, minus the grease. For your eyes start with an eye primer to keep your color lasting longer. Next apply a neutral eye color as a base all over the lid. Then apply a shimmery pastel color like pink or lilac as an accent. I personally like the effect mineral eyeshadow creates, as it has great color payoff and lasts! Apply a pearly white eyeliner in the inner corners of your eyes to help brighten and create that angelic glow, while simultaneously helping to make the eyes appear larger.

Now don’t forget mascara, which is a surefire way to achieve a quick sultry look. Apply a few coats of mascara (use waterproof to help combat against summer heat) and you’ll be good to go. Next, apply a sheer non-oily shimmer to the cheekbones (try e.l.f. Cosmetics Shimmer Palette) which will give you that Hollywood highlight to accent your features. Lastly, apply a glossy lip color to your puckers and you’re done! Now go strut your sexy glowing look down the boardwalk.

xoxo,

Achelle Dunaway

As the creative director for e.l.f. Cosmetics, Achelle oversees all product and brand development, entertainment marketing and editorial copy for the company. In addition to working on celebrities, musicians and entertainment personalities and appearing on camera as a beauty and makeup expert, Achelle has spearheaded successful co-branding projects with Paramount, Warner Bros., Disney, Lifetime and HGTV. Serving as the voice of e.l.f., Achelle recently completed a re-design of eyeslipsface.com, pens all copy for the site and has built an impressive, interactive relationship with customers through her blog and other social media endeavors.

Related: Beauty Trend Du Jour Our Favorite Celebs Rock White Liner