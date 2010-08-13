Beauty Banter – How Do I Get My Manicure To Last?

Photo: istock.com

Dear Beauty Banter,

What can I do to prevent my nail polish from chipping and prolong my manicure?

Sincerely,

Lauren from Nevada

Dear Lauren,

Try buffing the nail with a natural nail buffer before polish to smooth ridges for an even surface. Apply a good base coat with ridge filling properties (like Nail Tek Foundation) this will help polish adhere better to the nail. After the manicure, apply a cuticle oil daily (like Dashing Diva Cuticle Nectar). This step is important in order to keep your nails and polish flexible so polish won’t chip as easily. Finally, re-apply top coat every two to three days as a refresher!

Sincerely,

Daphne Allende



