Beauty Banter – How Do I Get My Manicure To Last?

Photo: istock.com
Dear Beauty Banter,
What can I do to prevent my nail polish from chipping and prolong my manicure?
Sincerely,
Lauren from Nevada
Dear Lauren,
Try buffing the nail with a natural nail buffer before polish to smooth ridges for an even surface. Apply a good base coat with ridge filling properties (like Nail Tek Foundation) this will help polish adhere better to the nail. After the manicure, apply a cuticle oil daily (like Dashing Diva Cuticle Nectar). This step is important in order to keep your nails and polish flexible so polish won’t chip as easily. Finally, re-apply top coat every two to three days as a refresher!
Sincerely,
Daphne Allende