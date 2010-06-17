Beauty Banter: How To Deal With Bangs In The Sticky Heat

Photo: iStock.com

Dear Beauty Banter,

I have bangs, and when the weather gets hot and sticky they get out of control. What are some good hairstyles (and products) to keep my hair and bangs looking cute all summer long?

Sincerely,

Kerri from Montana

Dear Kerri,

Before you leave the house, dry the bangs with an anti-frizz product (try Outshine 01 by Redken – a little goes a long way!) Then spray them with a flexible hairspray with medium hold, like Redken’s Workforce 09.

A nice, easy yet fun way to style uncontrollable bangs during hot summer days is to do a side French braid. Just weave your bangs into your braid and you’re set. This keeps them off the face but looks fun and chic at the same time.

Sincerely,

Stacy Ho

Stacy Ho is a hairstylist at Cutler Salon in NYC. Stacy frequents the StyleCaster studios for Daily Looks shoots as well as Trend shoots. Click here to see all of Stacy’s contributed looks.

