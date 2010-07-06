Beauty Banter: How Can I Keep My Hair Soft?

Image: istock.com

Dear Beauty Banter,

What are some different ways to keep your hair conditioned during the summer so that it doesn’t become brittle and dry?

Sincerely,

Kimmi from Texas

Dear Kimmi,

As with your body, hydration is the key. The reason why hair becomes dry and brittle is due to a few factors like chemical processing, heat and just the weather. Once a week I would sit with a heavy conditioner in my hair and watch TV. This gives the conditioner time to penetrate and hydrate your locks. Also, try not to wash your hair as often. This dehydrates your hair and scalp.

Sincerely,

Ngoc Nguyen

Ngoc is a transplant from California where he was raised by an

immigrant family. He attended art school at a liberal arts university where he received his Bachelor of Arts. After graduation was when he began his passion for hair and went to beauty school. Since then, Ngoc has relocated to New York to apprentice full time and freelance. Ngoc says his favorite products are Redken Rough Paste and hairsprays, hairsprays hairsprays!!

