Beauty Banter: Can I Do Big Teased Hair Off the Runway?

A big trend on the runways for spring was teased out hair– and it looked great on the models. Is this something that can transition into real life? How can I style my hair to get this messy, teased out look?

To Tease or Not to Tease

Teased, big hair has definitely come back– the curl, perm, and ’60s-inspired wave have all been seen recently. You can certainly transition these to real life– and the best way to do so is by using rollers or a smaller curling iron. A small iron will give you more control and curl texture, which you can then tease for more volume. After you are done adding texture to your hair, finish with a polish or styling gloss such as Davines Defining Relaxing Fluid. Just add a drop and rub it through your hair to maintain the texture of the wave.

Zahir Ziani

Zahir Ziani is the National Creative Director at Red Door Spas. He brings over 20 years of world-class experience to the company– most recently acting as Lead Hair Stylist/Trainer for Frederic Fekkai. His French-British technique has garnered a following from trendsetters such as Shakira, Gisele, Christian Slater, and George Hamilton. As National Creative Director, Zahir will be training all of Red Door Spas’ talent nationwide.



