Beauty Banter – Are Makeup Brushes Worth Investing In?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I want to start using real makeup brushes instead of the cheap sponge applicator that comes with my eyeshadow and foundation compact. What kind of brushes should I buy for foundation and eye makeup that won’t break my budget but will still keep me streak-free? Should I even bother, or should I just keep using the sponges that are already included?

Sincerely,

Brushless and Wondering

Makeup artist Taryn Potenza’s reply:

Dear Brushless and Wondering,

Silver tip brushes are professionally used and not too pricey. With any brush, you want the ferrule (the metal part of the brush that holds it all together) to be crimped; you will get longer wear from the brush this way. A crimped metal ferrule also helps to keep hair in position. Most high quality brushes are made using this method. Feel the brush hair for softness and stiffness. Most of the time there are brush sets which include the majority of the brushes that you need check out your local beauty supply store. I prefer brushes because you have more control with the application, but sponge wedges are very useful for all over blending. If you go this route, opt for a non-latex wedge.

Sincerely,

Taryn Potenza



