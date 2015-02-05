Banishing (and Preventing) Wrinkles in Your 20s

Typically your 20s are associated with late nights, early mornings, starting your career, falling in love and finding yourself…not wrinkles! However, factors ranging from too much time in the sun (hello, spring break!) to environmental pollution or even certain medications can cause a wrinkle in your 20s timeline (no pun intended!) We rounded up a few expert dermatologists to share tips on how to beat lines before they start —and reduce the appearance of the ones you already have. There’s no need to read between the lines here!

Always Cover Up

“Sun damage and genetics [are the biggest causes associated with pre-mature wrinkles],” explains dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara. “Ninety percent of the signs of skin aging come from ultraviolet light exposure. “La Roche-Posay Anthelios is the ultimate wrinkle protector, because it blocks wrinkle causing UV rays.”

Lines Are Different Than Wrinkles

“Fine lines are usually seen on the surface of the skin and are epidermis deep,” Dr. Julie Russak of Russak Dermatology. “They are usually due to irregular thickness of the underlying dermis and dehydration. Wrinkles are usually deeper and are classified as dynamic or static. Dynamic wrinkles appear with movement of the facial muscles underneath and are not permanent initially but get deeper with time.”

Find A Regimen That Works

“This is the go to treatment: Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer BB Lotion SPF 50+ (my favorite), glycolic 20 pads (from my office) and SkinMedica TNS Skin Essential Serum,” says L’Oréal Paris Consulting Dermatologist, Dr. Gervaise Gerstner. “I also love Clarisonic devices to wash and cleanse your face—they remove makeup six times better than your hands.”

Hydration Is Key

“Hydration and exfoliation are two main ways to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and slow down the onset of deep wrinkles. [You should] select topical products that are both corrective and preventative,” shares Dr. Russak. “A new product that I am very excited about is SkinCeuticals Metacell Renewal B3, a high concentration cocktail for multi-correction and prevention, chiefly created for younger skin that is experiencing the first signs of aging.”

Skin Tone Affects Wrinkles

“People with fairer skin and blue eyes are more susceptible to the effects of the sun than darker complexions,” Dr. Russak. “Since the sun weakens the structure of the skin and accelerates collagen breakdown, fairer skin are prone to more sun damage. This has to do with the amount of melanin in the skin, as melanin provides a level of sun protection.”

Wrinkles Can Be Reduced

“Topicals like glycolic and retinol can help the appearance of fine lines,” explains Dr. Gerstner. “Also growth factors and antioxidants can help with skin texture. Facial oils are also a great secret—they can be used to give skin glow like L’Oréal Paris Glow Renewal Facial Oil.”

Injectables Are An Option

“We are starting to use injectables very differently now then at the age of our mothers,” says Dr. Gohara. “We use it much sooner to prevent progression from dynamic wrinkles to static wrinkles but we use it in a much smaller quantities to give patients a much softer, relaxed rather then frozen look. You don’t want to eliminate movement in the face—you just don’t want the permanent lines to settle in.”

It’s Never Too Late

“[In terms of a skincare regimen] start sooner rather than later,” advises Dr. Russak. “Skincare is important but people tend to overdo it with harsh ingredients, which in the long run can damage skin more than help it. You have only one skin, it should last you a lifetime, be gentle with it.”

Consider A Retinol

“Retinol products are great as well because the work to increase collagen production and decrease collagen breakdown,” shares Dr. Gohara. “Vitamin C serums and other antioxidants work to decrease free radical damage and aging as well.”

