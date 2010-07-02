Banish Summer Shine!

With all the heat and humidity this summer, some skin can look worse than the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico if you don’t know how to control it. There are few must-do steps to ensure the greasies are kept away and your skin will look dewy (not disgusting!) if you are prone to this type of oil production.

If you tend to become really shiny during the hotter summer months, then you should switch up your skincare to oil-free formula moisturizers, good facial scrubs and gel cleansers. Before applying makeup, smooth on a great mattifying gel or lotion all over the face (if you have really oily skin), or only in areas that tend to produce the most oil throughout the day like the T-Zone (which tends to be a combination type skin).

If you find that eye shadows easily slip off after applying them, you can also put a swipe of mattifyer on your lids as well. Mattifyers actually act like anti-perspirant for the face, and in a real pinch you can lightly smooth on a little fragrance-free under arm anti-perspirant and nobody will be the wiser. The best I have found has been the OC Eight Mattifying Gel and the Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Shine Mattifying Gel that really get the job done.

Now, choose an oil-free tinted moisturizer with a built-in SPF. This will give you a hint of coverage with the protection you need as well. Lorac ProtectTINT Oil-free Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 doesn’t make skin oily, so it stays smooth and shine-free. Remember to keep blotting papers in your purse or beach bag for quick touch ups and please avoid just layering on more and more face powder throughout the day, which can just lead to a cakey-looking build up on the skin – leaving it feeling heavy and looking ageing.

Finally, dust only the lightest, sheerest powder as possible like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Truly Translucent Loose Powder on once in the morning, once mid-day and once before hitting the town at night. Remember: you want a little glow to keep young and fresh-looking, and these tips will keep you looking radiant not radio active.

