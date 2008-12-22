Bangs for Your Buck: Ritu Rocks a Ravishing Re-do

Beautiful new bangs
Ritu from 20 Something Girl has sent us a dazzling hair makeover she created with our virtual makeover tool.
Here’s what she has to say:
“Bangs are so hot right now, but people seem to be afraid to go under
the shears and chop off a bunch of hair. That’s why I wanted to try
out the bangs in my makeover. It was a perfect match and I will
commit! Also, I want to get bangs before every other girl starts
getting them, like the Avril Lavigne half blond look back in 2004.
Since most celebs are starting to get bangs these days, like Jessica
Alba who has the quintessential girl next door look, it’s only a
matter of time till celebrities will stop with the bangs and every
other teen and twenty something will get them. So now is the time, and
convinced by my results on Dailymakeover.com, I’m making a commitment
to the fringe.”
I, for one, love it! And not only are the bangs gorgeous on her, I also love the warm chocolate hair color which makes her glow!
Ritu, send us pictures of your bang hairstyle when you go for it in real life!
Now That’s a Makeover!
Rachel