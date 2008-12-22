Bangs for Your Buck: Ritu Rocks a Ravishing Re-do

Beautiful new bangs

Ritu from 20 Something Girl has sent us a dazzling hair makeover she created with our virtual makeover tool.

Here’s what she has to say:

“Bangs are so hot right now, but people seem to be afraid to go under

the shears and chop off a bunch of hair. That’s why I wanted to try

out the bangs in my makeover. It was a perfect match and I will

commit! Also, I want to get bangs before every other girl starts

getting them, like the Avril Lavigne half blond look back in 2004.

Since most celebs are starting to get bangs these days, like Jessica

Alba who has the quintessential girl next door look, it’s only a

matter of time till celebrities will stop with the bangs and every

other teen and twenty something will get them. So now is the time, and

convinced by my results on Dailymakeover.com, I’m making a commitment

to the fringe.”

I, for one, love it! And not only are the bangs gorgeous on her, I also love the warm chocolate hair color which makes her glow!

Ritu, send us pictures of your bang hairstyle when you go for it in real life!

Now That’s a Makeover!

Rachel