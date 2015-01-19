Why You Should Add Banana Powders to Your Makeup Bag

Ever wonder why Kim Kardashian’s skin always looks like that of some sort of porcelain baby cherub? For starters, she’s got amazing genes—but she’s also got one of the most skilled makeup artists in the biz: Mario Dedivanovic. One of his go-to products to create that flawless look on Kim? Ben Nye Banana Powder. What is “banana powder” you ask? Allow us to explain.

Banana powders are a type of yellow-toned setting powder that suits just about any skin tone. It also color-corrects surface redness and neutralizes dark under eye circles.

Dedivanovic recommends pouring the loose powder into the palms of your hands and puffing the powder over your foundation with a giant puff, like the MAC Luxury Powder Puff.

Banana powders are great for setting areas you generally place concealer (especially when contouring) like under the eyes, in the center of the forehead, on the bridge of the nose, and the chin. However, it’s totally acceptable to puff banana powders all over the face to give an overall highlighted look.

Some other banana powders we love include: MAC Prep + Prime CC Loose Powder, Anastasia Contour Kit (yellow powder in the ‘Light to Medium’ palette), and Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Powder in Pale Yellow.