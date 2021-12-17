TikTok Says ’90s Banana Clips Are Back & Here Are 10 of the Cutest Ones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When an older trend becomes new again, I often ask myself, why did we stop wearing it in the first place? OK, that’s not the deal for everything. (Low-rise jeans can die forever.) But when it comes to fun, affordable accessories like banana clips, I’m seriously glad they’re back. If 2021 was the year of the claw clip, 2022 will be the banana clip’s biggest year since 1989. If you’re not an old millennial like me and have no idea what a banana clip is, allow me to explain.

They’re called banana clips because, well, they’re shaped like bananas. Unlike the round shape of a claw, these are U-shaped with two plastic sides that come together in the middle. Stretchy teeth inside hold even the wildest flyaways. Claw clips force your ponytail end up, while banana clip styles mimic a typical ponytail and often make your hair look a lot fuller and longer.

Banana clips were hugely popular in the late ’80s and ’90s. Not Y2K but think more the Saved by the Bell era. I wore one throughout elementary school, no doubt inspired by my mom. They take some practice to nail but as you might have seen on TikTok, you get the hang of them pretty quickly. I especially love the way TikToker @vickynatashcha pulls back her thick, wavy hair with a crystal-adorned clip, and @curlsbykeish used two smaller clips to give her curls major volume.

The best things about banana clips are they’re seriously affordable and they work on all hair textures. Designers and trendy accessory brands haven’t really jumped on the trend yet so most of the options still cost less than $5. Score. Shop some of our favorites below to get in on 2022’s hottest look.

Scunci 5″ Banana Combs

Grab six classic banana clips (the tortoise color is so ’90s!) for less than $6.

Camila Paris MP78 3.5 inch Small French Banana Clip

If you have shorter or finer hair, or want to try a half-up style, this smaller clip won’t slip out. It even comes in a trendy green color.

Gorgeous Design Finds Banana Vertical Hair Claw

Update your New Year’s Eye hair with this faux pearl-detailed clip.

Bp. Banana Clip

This two-tone clip feels retro in the best way possible.

Meilliwish Noble Leopard Banana Hair Clip

Reviews say this pretty clip is worth the few extra bucks because it holds even thick hair really well.

View from the Farm Myrtle Beach Banana Clip, 5.25″

Matte claw clips were hugely popular In 2021. It only makes sense the matte banana clip is next.

Cantu Extra Hold Thick Hair Clip

Those with natural hair — especially ones who favor a pouf — will love this heavy-duty clip made for thicker hair.

Vina Hut Large Marble Beach Banana Clip

If the OG banana clip feels just too ’80s to you, these pretty resin versions are a lot more low-key.

Willbond Banana Hair Clips, 6-Pack

These colorful clips look way more expensive than their $2-each price tag.

Willbond 4 Pieces Banana Hair Clips

Those with thick and curly hair love these stretchy, no-crease styles because they’re easier to manipulate into various looks.