Beauty Buzz: Honey Can Treat Acne, Balmain Launches Limited Edition Polish, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us.

1. Ever wonder what all of those different natural oils actually do? Here’s a guide to explain it all. [Byrdie]

2. Balmain is launching a limited-edition nail set (selling mini nail polishes) to help those of us not actually able to afford the real goods, still buy a bit of Balmain. [The Cut]

3. T Magazine is coining eyeliner the “bad girl” beauty choice – while we’re not sure this is true, we’re definitely happy to see it back in the beauty rotation. [T Magazine]

4. Want to steal Scar Jo’s sexy hair? Now you can. [Daily Makeover]

5. The honey in your pantry may be able to treat your acne. But, make sure it’s the right kind. [YouBeauty]