Beauty Buzz: Balmain Reveals Extatic Fragrance, 10 Beauty Stars to Watch, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to know another great thing about awards season? Getting to continuously see pictures of Jared Leto’s ombre. [Racked]

2. Balmain has released their latest fragrance (the first under Olivier Rousteing), named Extatic. [WWD]

3. See how a “real girl” takes on Kim Kardashian’s blonde hair – and loves the new hue. [Daily Makeover]

4. One half of photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, Inez van Lamsweerde, has teamed up with Deborah Lippmann on a bubblegum pink nail polish perfect for your next vacay. [Style.com]

5. Here are ten celebrity beauty stars to watch in 2014, and you know Lupita Nyong’o is on that list. [Glamour]