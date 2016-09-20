How to Get the Perfect Ballerina Bun

We’re not going to claim that buns are a new trendy hairstyle, since they’ve been the go-to style for ballerinas and lazy girls for, you know, ever. What we will say, though, is that they’re not all that easy to create. Because by the time you twirl your hair into the perfect bun, it’s either lopsided, bumpy, or asymmetrical, which is the antithesis of perfect ballerina hair. So we’ve broken down exactly how to create a smooth, sleek bun that stays put all day—we promise it’s not nearly as intimidating as it looks.

1. Straighten your hair. We’re all about naturally curly and kinky hair, but if you want this specific slicked-back bun, you’ll need to break out a flat iron and some smoothing cream (we love John Frieda Frizz Ease Straight Fixation Smoothing Cream), and meticulously straighten each section of hair until it’s silky soft. Of course, you can totally wear your hair natural as it is, but just accept that your ballerina bun won’t look quite as sleek as a traditional ballerina bun.

2. Flip your head over and gather your hair into a high ponytail on the crown of your head with your hands. Flip your head back over, spray your hairline with strong-hold hairspray, then brush your hair flat with a paddle brush, smoothing any bumps as you hold your hair in your hands. Tie your hair into a high ponytail with a thick elastic.

3. Spritz your hands with a lightweight hair oil, like OGX Weightless Hydrating Coconut Oil, and run your palms over the length of your ponytail to smooth any frizz, then twist your hair into a rope and twirl it around the base of your ponytail to form a bun, bobby-pinning the edges in place as you twirl. If your hair is especially slippery, blast the ends with a texturizing spray (try Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast) before you twirl and pin to give your hair some grip.

4. Finish by misting your hair with an anti-humidity and shine spray, like Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, and spray the bun itself with a layer of hairspray to keep short layers or flyaways from poking out.

5. Admire yourself and take a selfie, because you look phenomenal.