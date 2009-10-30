Balenciaga Designer Creates a New Perfume

Balenciaga designer Nicolas Ghesquiere has turned his creative talent from textured, painted suede coat-dresses to the nuances of a new floral perfume for the house, but one with an urban “twist.” The genius designer was extremely involved in the lengthy, “abstract” process of creating his first scent, from recalling scents from his personal memory, to sourcing ingredients, to the realization of a beautiful product. Discussing the challenge of constructing Balenciaga Paris, the name of the scent that will be available in February, Ghesquiere says that, “looking for a smell is such a different process than building clothes or stores; I think it’s absolutely contrary to what we’re usually doing, which is about material reality.”

He cites the project as having been both “artistic” and “mathematical,” which resulted in his blending common references for a perfume, such as flowers, with uncommon ones, such as floor wax and gasoline. Such dynamic influences give the floral fragrance a “metallic” edge, making it “not a romantic floral,” but a “mix of tradition and something quite contemporary and urban.”

Ghesquiere even gave the bottle the same care and attention to detail that he would for one of his Academy Award red carpet dresses: starting with the idea of a prism (a concept he also references for his clothes, accessories and store designs), he knew he wanted a transparent, asymmetrical shape. Using white and ivory, “two strong Balenciaga colors,” Ghesquiere gave the bottle its own character: “It has a head, a neckline and a body.”

Look for I’m Not There actress and Ghesquiere muse Charlotte Gainsbourgh in the Steven Meisel-shot upcoming ads for Balenciaga Paris.